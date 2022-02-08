Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $47.82. 833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

