Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 24,516 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44.

Shares of HIMS stock remained flat at $$4.66 on Tuesday. 1,828,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,936. The company has a market cap of $950.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

