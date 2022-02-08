Honda Motor (HMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMC stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honda Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

