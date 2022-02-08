Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $235.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.29.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $188.03 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

