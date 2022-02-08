Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,884 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $5,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $2,867,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVNT shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.