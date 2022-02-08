Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $143.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the lowest is $139.10 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $131.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $588.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $601.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $638.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $667.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOPE. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. 868,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

