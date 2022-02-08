Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.23.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.
In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,516. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HZNP traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.66. 34,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
