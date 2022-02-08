Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $75,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.