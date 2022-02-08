Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Hot Cross has a market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.00 or 0.07060614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,834.87 or 1.00000195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00056245 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars.

