Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 33,165 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 763.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129 in the last ninety days.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

