Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 33,165 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 763.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $11,507,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 298.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 36.0% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

