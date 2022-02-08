Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.38% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

DYNF stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

