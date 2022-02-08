Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 367.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,280 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

AEO opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

