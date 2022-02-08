Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,567,956 shares of company stock worth $276,013,682. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

