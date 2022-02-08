Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $2.91 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $66,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $266,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

