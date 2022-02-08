Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

