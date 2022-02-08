Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,322 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

NYSE RS opened at $154.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $122.61 and a one year high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

