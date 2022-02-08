Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for about 0.8% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $55,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 1,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,677. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

