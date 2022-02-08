Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $17.49 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,015,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,127. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

