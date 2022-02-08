Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $21.69 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,687,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 13,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

