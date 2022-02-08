Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

AMP traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.53. 2,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.94 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

