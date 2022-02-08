Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,162,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,400 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II were worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSNB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 4,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,662. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

