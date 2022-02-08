Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Invests $3.92 Million in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 402,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. HH&L Acquisition makes up about 1.2% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of HH&L Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,944,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,559,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.