Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Recharge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 22.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

