Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,254 DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,413,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,215,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,055,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DILA Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DILA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA).

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.