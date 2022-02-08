Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6,487.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.38% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.84 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.