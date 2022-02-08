IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centerra Gold and IAMGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 IAMGOLD 0 5 1 0 2.17

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 41.26%. IAMGOLD has a consensus target price of $3.68, indicating a potential upside of 36.75%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and IAMGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.47 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.37 IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 1.03 $42.60 million N/A N/A

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than IAMGOLD.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86% IAMGOLD 0.23% 0.06% 0.04%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats IAMGOLD on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

