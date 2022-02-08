IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$17.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBG. TD Securities lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The stock has a market cap of C$419.71 million and a P/E ratio of 25.51. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.