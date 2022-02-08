IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.730-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.330-$7.630 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.09.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a one year low of $190.95 and a one year high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.