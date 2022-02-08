IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285,084 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up approximately 1.8% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.22% of IHS Markit worth $103,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

INFO traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,667. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

