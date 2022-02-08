Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PI. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. raised their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth $950,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

