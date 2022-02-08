Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.67. 222,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

