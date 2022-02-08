Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Acquires $224,000.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, William Monroe bought 180,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe bought 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe bought 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe purchased 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe purchased 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,638. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

