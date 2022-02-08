Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Cap Hits $12.49 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $12.49 million and $5.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

