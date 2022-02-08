InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $10.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFRX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

