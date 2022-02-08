ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €15.40 at Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ING Groep from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

