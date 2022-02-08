ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $17.00 price target on the stock. ING Groep traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 108503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ING. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

