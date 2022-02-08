Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,769. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

