Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IVBXF opened at $4.20 on Monday. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

