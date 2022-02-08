Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
IVBXF opened at $4.20 on Monday. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovent Biologics (IVBXF)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.