Insider Buying: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Buys 17,800 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 457,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,314. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.