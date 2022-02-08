Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Acquires 350,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $11,546,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $4,966,833.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29. Warby Parker Inc has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $53,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,778,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

