Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Integer by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Integer by 61.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ITGR stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

