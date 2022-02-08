IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($9.06) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.65) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.25) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

LON:IHP opened at GBX 479.60 ($6.49) on Monday. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 470 ($6.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.26). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 548.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17.

In other news, insider Victoria Cochrane purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 527 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($26,724.14). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,803 shares of company stock worth $2,005,897.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.