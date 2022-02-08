Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.22.
ICE stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. 1,795,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90.
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
