Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.22.

ICE stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. 1,795,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

