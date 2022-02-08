Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.25 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFS shares. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

