International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 220 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 207 ($2.80).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 163.08 ($2.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.42.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

