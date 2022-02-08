Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.10) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.33) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.33) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.74) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.45) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.90 ($3.33).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

