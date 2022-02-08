Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,280,000 after buying an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,550,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $545.28 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $599.90 and its 200 day moving average is $582.81. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.