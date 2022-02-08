Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,489. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

