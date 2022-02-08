Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,710,324 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.00% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,906,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 64,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 107,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

WFC stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

